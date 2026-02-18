Dozens of delegations to attend Gaza Board of Peace summit

A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that Thursday’s Board of Peace event will feature updates on humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the work of the International Stabilization Force, and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, alongside other diplomatic and security initiatives.

The gathering is expected to draw at least two dozen delegations, including observer states, underscoring what officials described as broad international engagement with the Gaza plan.

In addition to U.S. President Donald Trump, the event is set to include remarks from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former senior adviser Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov, among others.

Addressing questions about whether progress on the Gaza plan has slowed, the senior official dismissed such claims. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” the official said, adding that while there are “no illusions” about the difficulty of demilitarization, U.S. officials have been “encouraged by what the mediators have reported back.”

The official said discussions at the event are expected to focus on aligning humanitarian relief, security arrangements, and governance mechanisms as part of a broader effort to stabilize Gaza in the post-conflict phase.