Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes, as a New York jury found the tycoon guilty of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn star.

Trump is the first former president to be convicted of crimes while he is running for presidency in the November elections, but the decision will not prevent his candidacy.

Trump responded to the verdict, saying: "I am innocent. Those who will deliver the verdict will be the people, on November 5th." The judge is expected to publish his verdict on July 11, while the first presidential debate is expected to take place even before that, on June 27.

According to American law, even if a person is convicted of felonies, there is nothing to prevent him from running for the presidency and even theoretically serving from a prison cell. This is a completely unprecedented situation, and since this is Trump's first conviction, his final punishment may be light.

The trial lasted six weeks, and was dubbed the "Hush Money Trial," which claimed Trump paid Stormy Daniels, an adult film star. The decision was made by a jury composed of seven men and five women. Judge Marchen guided them through the legal process, and an alternate jury panel remained separate from the main panel, just in case it was needed.

The prosecutors presented evidence during the trial to the effect that Trump forged business records to hide the scandal after the 2016 elections.

After the decision, Trump told the media: "It's a fake, abominable trial, by a corrupt judge, it's a disgrace. The real verdict will be given on November 5th by the people," he added. "This was a rigged decision from the first day, we did nothing wrong, I'm an innocent person."

Trump added justifications for his claims: "They didn't let us change the place (the area in New York State, according to Trump the district from which the jurors were taken is a Democratic and anti-Trump district). We were at 5% or 6% in this county, in this area it was a disgraceful trial."

"The voters know what happened here and everyone knows what happened here. You have a general prosecutor supported by (George) Soros, I didn't do anything wrong. And that's fine, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution. Our whole country is now falsified. It was done by the Biden administration to harm a political opponent."

Trump spelled out his plans: "We will continue to fight. We will fight to the end and win. Because our country is going to hell. We don't have that country anymore. We have a divided mess. We are a declining nation, a serious decline.

"Millions and millions of people are flowing into our country right now from jails and mental institutions, terrorists. And they are taking over our country. We have a country that is in big trouble."

He concluded: "This was a rigged decision from the first day, with a compromised judge who should never have been allowed to preside over this case, ever. We will fight for our law. It's not over."

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president, tweeted: "Such bullshit. I blame the Democrats who have managed to turn the country into a third world dump. November fifth is the last chance to save the country."

The President Joe Biden took the advanage to promote his election campaign, and tweeted on X: "There is only one way to distance Donald Trump from the Oval Office: at the ballot box."

While the Biden campaign responded by encouraging people to vote, the White House chose to minimize its responses. "We respect the rule of law, and have no further comments," said Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House counsel's office.

Will the decision affect the presidential race?

As a candidate for a federal role, Trump is limited only by the requirements in the U.S. Constitution. These requirements are simple: The president must be at least 35 years old, must be a U.S. citizen, a natural-born citizen, and must have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years. The constitution does not refer to criminal convictions.

If Trump is sentenced to imprisonment, and he wins the presidency, there will be clear practical complications. Running the country from a prison cell would be difficult to impossible, and legal experts say the constitutional crisis that arises will require his punishment to be on probation in order for him to be able to fulfill his duties as the President. On 11.7, the judge will hand down Trump's sentence, which may last up to four years behind bars - or without a prison sentence at all.

A different complication that may arise is that Trump might not be able to vote for himself in the elections. As a convicted felon in New York and now a resident of Florida, Trump's ability to vote there depends on the sentence imposed by the judge and when or if he completes it.

Florida, like most states, limits the ability of people with criminal convictions to vote. But the state restores the voting rights to most convicted criminals after they have completed all aspects of their punishment, except in exceptional cases.

Taking into account Trump's appeal, and the delays surrounding it, he may not have time to complete his punishment, which could be translated into a fine or community service, by the election date.