Drastic escalation: Columbia President calls police on rioters

Columbia University's President, Nemat Shafik, has issued a statement addressing the recent events involving pro-Palestinian protesters on campus.

In her communication to the college community, Shafik outlined the rationale behind her decision to involve law enforcement in response to the actions of the protesters.

The incident in question occurred when protesters took over an administration building on campus early Tuesday morning, prompting Shafik to describe it as a "drastic escalation" of the ongoing encampment at the university.

According to Shafik, the occupation of the building posed significant safety risks and created a disruptive environment for all members of the university community, leading to her determination that such actions were intolerable.

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Despite recognizing Columbia's long-standing tradition of activism on campus, Shafik stressed that the actions of those occupying the building amounted to "acts of destruction, not political speech." This assertion underscores the university's commitment to maintaining an environment conducive to free expression while also upholding the principles of safety and respect for all members of the community.

By taking this action, Shafik aims to address the immediate concerns raised by the occupation while also reaffirming the university's commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive campus environment.