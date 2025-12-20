Barak, Clinton, Michael Jackson among celebrities figuring prominently in fresh trove of Epstein photos

The U.S. Justice Department released more than 300,000 pages of records from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, former U.S. president Bill Clinton, filmmaker Woody Allen and Michael Jackson, the late King of Pop, are among the celebrities prominent in the latest batch.

Clinton can be seen in a swimming pool with Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell— who remains the only person convicted in connection with Epstein's crimes— and another person whose face is blacked out. In another image he can be seen in a hot tub with with what appears to be another person whose face is blacked out.

The Justice Department added a note to the webpage where it posted links to the documents that said "all reasonable efforts have been made" to redact victims' personal information, but warned that some could be disclosed inadvertently.

Clinton has previously expressed regret for socializing with Epstein and said he was not aware of any criminal activity.