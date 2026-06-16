Eight killed as B-52 bomber bursts into flames after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

Eight crew members were killed Monday when a B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber burst into flames immediately after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California, in what the Air Force called a catastrophic and unsurvivable crash during a routine test mission.

"It took off and immediately after takeoff burst into flames," said Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing, at an afternoon press conference. He described the crash as "a horrible tragedy" that had claimed the lives of "eight great Americans." The crew included both military personnel and civilian government contractors; Boeing later confirmed that two of its employees were among those killed. The names of all victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

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The crash occurred at approximately 11:20 AM local time, sparking a massive explosion and fire that sent a dark plume of smoke visible for miles across the Mojave Desert. Local news footage showed an enormous smear of black ash across the airfield, with firefighters dwarfed by the scale of the debris field. Emergency crews responded immediately, but Hayes said it was clear from the outset that no one could have survived.

The aircraft was supporting a test for a radar modernization program as part of an initiative to bring the aging fleet's equipment into the digital age. Air operations at Edwards have been temporarily halted as investigators begin what is expected to be a monthslong inquiry into the cause of the crash.

Edwards Air Force Base, located roughly 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is the US military's premier aerospace testing ground and home to the world's largest airfield. The B-52 Stratofortress is a high-altitude strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has been a cornerstone of the US Air Force's long-range strike capability for decades.