Elon Musk announces resignation from Trump administration
The departure of the businessman symbolizes the end of a tumultuous chapter, including the firing of thousands, the dismantling of government agencies and waves of legal claims
Businessman Elon Musk announced Thursday morning that he will conclude his role at the White House as a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, where he served as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
His departure symbolizes the end of a turbulent chapter, which included the layoffs of thousands, the dismantling of government agencies and waves of lawsuits. A source in the White House, who requested to remain anonymous in order to speak about the change, confirmed Musk's departure.
A source familiar with the details told Reuters that Musk did not have a formal conversation with Trump before announcing his departure, but rather the decision was made "at the senior staff level." The "off-boarding will begin tonight," a White House source told Reuters.
In a post he published on his social network, X, Musk thanked Trump "for the opportunity to reduce unnecessary expenses." DOGE's mission, he said, "will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1927877957852266518
After being behind controversial layoffs of thousands of government employees, Musk clashed with Trump's tariff policy, worrying it would be economically damaging.