Elon Musk announces resignation from Trump administration

Businessman Elon Musk announced Thursday morning that he will conclude his role at the White House as a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, where he served as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

His departure symbolizes the end of a turbulent chapter, which included the layoffs of thousands, the dismantling of government agencies and waves of lawsuits. A source in the White House, who requested to remain anonymous in order to speak about the change, confirmed Musk's departure.

A source familiar with the details told Reuters that Musk did not have a formal conversation with Trump before announcing his departure, but rather the decision was made "at the senior staff level." The "off-boarding will begin tonight," a White House source told Reuters.

In a post he published on his social network, X, Musk thanked Trump "for the opportunity to reduce unnecessary expenses." DOGE's mission, he said, "will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

After being behind controversial layoffs of thousands of government employees, Musk clashed with Trump's tariff policy, worrying it would be economically damaging.