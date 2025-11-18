Elon Musk expected at dinner between Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince - report

Punchbowl News reports that Elon Musk is slated to attend a private dinner hosted Tuesday evening by former President Donald Trump in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The gathering comes at a pivotal moment: Trump has now publicly confirmed from the Oval Office that he intends to authorize the long-discussed sale of F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia, a move with the potential to recalibrate military power across the Middle East.

Riyadh has requested roughly 48 aircraft, the equivalent of two full squadrons, in what would be a multibillion-dollar deal. The proposal has been quietly advancing for months; Reuters revealed in November that the Pentagon had already cleared an internal procedural hurdle, signaling momentum in negotiations ahead of the crown prince’s U.S. visit.

Saudi Arabia, Washington’s largest weapons customer, has long sought to modernize its air fleet amid intensifying regional threats, particularly from Iran. Its current forces field American F-15s alongside European Tornados and Typhoons. Acquiring the F-35, the world’s most advanced stealth fighter, would represent a dramatic upgrade in capabilities.

Musk’s expected appearance at Tuesday’s dinner introduces an unexpected twist—linking one of America’s most influential tech figures to a high-stakes geopolitical moment as Trump works to reinforce his relationships with both Silicon Valley power brokers and key Middle Eastern partners.