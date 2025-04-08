Elon Musk tried to sway Trump on tariffs, but failed - report

Billionaire Elon Musk appealed to US President Donald Trump to reverse his tariff plan, according to The Washington Post on Monday, but was unsuccessful.

Musk, who serves in the Trump minister as the head of the Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE), openly opposed Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro. "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing," Musk wrote on his X social media platform.

Musk also quoted the late conservative economist Milton Friedman, praising the benefits of international trade cooperation.

In a weekend interview, Musk said he was interested in creating a free trade zone between Europe and the United States. "I hope it’s agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation," he said.

Musk also indicated that he advocated for workers to move freely between the US and Europe, and had argued for this to Trump.

The Washington Post cited two sources who said Musk's appeals had been unsuccessful, all the while the threat of tariffs have destabilized markets around the world. Trump threatened to impose a new 50 percent tariff on China if Beijing matches the 34 percent tariff already announced on Chinese imports.

Musk's brother, Kimbal, who sits on Tesla's executive board, said on X that Trump is "actually the most high tax American President in generations," as "his tariff strategy... implemented a structural, permanent tax on the American consumer."