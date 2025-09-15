Emmy Awards Ceremony attendees make pro-Palestinian statements on the red carpet

Recommended -

Several prominent Hollywood actors made gestures at the Emmy Award Ceremony on Sunday, both verbal and in appearance, aligning themselves with pro-Palestinian causes and calling for an end "to the genocide in Gaza."

Citing the International Association of Genocide Scholars and calling for sanctions on Israel "to stop this genocide," "Free Palestine" was called both onstage and off, and fashion statements clearly demonstrated the solidarity of the involved actors.

"I would never work with a company now that is not condemning the genocide in Gaza," said nominee Javier Bardem, a member of the pro-Palestinian association Film Workers for Palestine. Even if this will cost him jobs, the actor told a reporter in an interview at the ceremony, he is willing to stay involved, because "me not getting jobs is irrelevant compared to what's going on there."

"We stand with those who fight and stand in solidarity for the oppressed," he said, sporting a keffiyeh.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1967373727852544211 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Another actor, Hannah Einbinder, who won best supporting actress in a comedy for “Hacks,” ended her speech cursing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and saying, “Free Palestine.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1967389427199598904 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the red carpet, fellow “Hacks” star Megan Stalter walked in with a bag with the words “Cease fire!” written on it.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1967370704631787535 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bardem spoke of a pledge signed by over 4,000 filmmakers to not work with any Israeli institutions that have not disassociated themselves from the war in Gaza, clarifying that it "does not target individuals by their identity" after it received criticism from Paramount. "What we target are those complicit film companies and institutions that are involved in whitewashing or justifying the genocide of Israel in Gaza and its apartheid regime,” the actor said.