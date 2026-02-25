A photo of the late physicist Stephen Hawking appearing in the recently released Epstein files has gone viral, showing him between two women in bikinis and reigniting scrutiny of his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hawking, whose name appears at least 250 times in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Epstein document archive, is seen smiling and holding a red cocktail between two unidentified women. The date and location of the photo remain unclear, but it has rapidly spread on social media following the release of the documents.

In a related development, Microsoft founder Bill Gates addressed his ties to Epstein during a meeting with Gates Foundation employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. Gates reportedly apologized for involving senior foundation officials in meetings with Epstein, acknowledging it was a “serious mistake.”

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Gates said, “I apologize to additional people who got dragged into this because of the mistake I made,” referring to his interactions with Epstein. The report also noted that Gates admitted to having affairs with two Russian women, which Epstein later learned about, though these incidents were not connected to Epstein’s victims.

The release of the Epstein documents continues to generate public attention and debate over the involvement of high-profile figures in Epstein’s network.