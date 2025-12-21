Photos from the Epstein files disappear from the Justice Department website

The US Justice Department has removed at least 16 photos and files from its public online repository of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed scrutiny and political criticism. The deletions came just a day after an initial tranche of material was published under a federal transparency law, with no clear explanation from authorities. The files were part of a broader release that included thousands of pages of law enforcement reports, search photos, and other records linked to Epstein’s multiple investigations.

Among the missing items was a photograph showing President Donald Trump, Epstein, Trump’s wife Melania Trump, and Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell together in a file of images that had been accessible on Friday but was gone by Saturday.

The Justice Department did not immediately explain why the files were pulled. In a post on X, the department said photos and other materials would continue to be reviewed and redacted “in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information,” suggesting the removals were part of ongoing legal compliance efforts.

The unexplained disappearance of the files, which also included images of paintings depicting nude women and other interior shots from Epstein’s properties, fueled criticism from lawmakers and advocates who had pushed for full transparency in the Epstein records. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee posted on X, saying, “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.” The documents were released to satisfy the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed unanimously in Congress and signed in November that requires the Justice Department to make publicly available all unclassified records related to Epstein’s cases. But the partial release, and the subsequent removal of some files, has deepened concerns about whether the government is complying with both the law and public expectations.

Critics have also complained about heavy redactions and the absence of potentially significant materials, such as FBI interviews with survivors and internal Justice Department memos explaining prosecutorial decisions in Epstein’s earlier cases. Some of the content that remained accessible included photos of well-known figures such as former President Bill Clinton and various celebrities, though none are accused of misconduct in relation to Epstein.

The controversy comes as interest in the Epstein archives remains high more than six years after Epstein’s death in federal custody in 2019. With more documents expected to be released in the coming weeks, political and public debate over the completeness and handling of the files is likely to intensify.