Erdogan urges U.S. to grant visas to Palestinian officials ahead of UNGA

Recommended -

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on the United States to urgently reverse its decision to deny entry visas to Palestinian officials, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, a move that would prevent them from attending this month’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from China, where he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Erdoğan criticized Washington’s stance as incompatible with the mission of the UN.=

The Turkish leader warned that excluding the Palestinian delegation would “only delight Israel,” while once again urging Washington to halt what he described as “massacres and cruelty” attributed to the Israeli state.

Last week, the U.S. State Department announced that it would refuse to issue visas to some 80 Palestinian representatives.

American officials justified the decision by citing what they described as the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization’s failure to renounce extremism, alongside ongoing efforts to seek “unilateral recognition” of Palestinian statehood.

The UN General Assembly is set to open on September 9, with world leaders scheduled to convene later in the month. This year’s session comes amid heightened tensions and widespread international criticism of Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Erdoğan’s intervention underscores Ankara’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause and its sharp criticism of U.S. and Israeli policies in the region. Whether Washington will revisit its decision in light of mounting diplomatic pressure remains uncertain.