The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, announced today (Sunday) that he is withdrawing from the mayoral race, significantly increasing the chances of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to defeat his candidate, Zohran Mamdani.

Adams faced pressure to withdraw his candidacy for a second term as Mayor of New York in order to halt the momentum of Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist.

It was reported that the Trump administration offered Adams a position to encourage him to withdraw.

The Democratic candidate, Mamdani, is known for being anti-Israeli, and in 2023 he submitted a bill to end the tax-exempt status of New York nonprofits linked to Israeli settlements, claiming they "violate international human rights law." He also sharply criticized Israel's actions in Gaza and said that Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, should be arrested.

Mamdani supports BDS, an international campaign calling to exert pressure on Israel through economic, academic, and cultural boycott. He also uses the slogan: "Globalize the Intifada."

If elected in the fall, Mamdani will be New York's first Muslim mayor.