Eric Adams speaks to i24NEWS about establishing task force to combat antisemitism

Looking at the numbers, it becomes clear that antisemitism is becoming pervasive in NYC as well as across the country and globe, Mayor Eric Adams told i24NEWS on Thursday. Adams appeared on the Rundown to discuss the decision to set up a task force to combat the violence targeting the city's Jewish community, the first such task force in a major city.

"There is clearly a problem with the acts of antisemitism, the drawing of the swastikas, attacking someone as they go into a synagogue, or we had a young person in Crown Heights who experienced someone grabbing their child as they walked down the street," Adams said.

"One of the locations that are extremely important to our city is a place called 'Seven-seventy,' it is the headquarters of the Lubavitch community, the grand rabbi started it many years ago. There were attempts to go inside of the place of study and be disruptive, and those types of incidents, we cannot allow them to take foothold in our city, and that is why we are putting this office in place, to say 'not in this city, hate has no place here.'"

"The Jewish community comprises 10% of our city, yet over 61% of hate crimes were carried out on the Jewish residents. We have to respond. We want to be more proactive, clearly defining what antisemitism is. We'll be utilizing all our agencies to determine if we are funding any entity that is not clear on stamping out hate in general and specifically antisemitism."