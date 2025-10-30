Ex–NYC hate crimes director: I was fired for being Muslim

Hassan Naveed, the former executive director of New York City’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, accusing Mayor Eric Adams’ administration of Islamophobia and unlawful dismissal.

Naveed, who served from October 2022 to April 2024, claims he was fired because of his religion and subjected to a hostile work environment. The lawsuit argues that his termination followed months of discriminatory behavior and exclusion from key city initiatives.

According to the complaint, tensions within City Hall escalated in the weeks following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Naveed alleges that Mayor Adams criticized members of New York’s Muslim community for not sufficiently condemning Hamas and compared some pro-Palestinian demonstrations to Ku Klux Klan rallies.

The filing also states that several Muslim advocacy groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Arab American Association of New York, were left out of official meetings on hate crime prevention after the October 7 attacks.

Naveed further contends that City Hall chose to work primarily with an imam perceived as more favorable to Israel to help ease post-attack tensions, and that officials coordinated elements of the city’s response with the Israeli consulate.

When Naveed was dismissed in April 2024, the Adams administration cited “performance issues,” pointing to delays in submitting an annual report and a rise in reported hate crimes during his tenure.

A spokesperson for the mayor denied any religious bias, stating that Naveed’s dismissal was based solely on “professional inadequacy” and that the administration intends to contest the allegations in court.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the firing violated state and federal civil rights laws, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

The filing comes just one week before the city’s municipal election, in which Zohran Mamdani a progressive state lawmaker and outspoken critic of Israel, is leading polls and could become New York’s first Muslim mayor.