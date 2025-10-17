Ex-Trump adviser Bolton arrives at court to surrender following indictment

John Bolton, one of the U.S.'s top national security hawks and former adviser to Donald Trump who has become one of the U.S. president's biggest critics, arrived at a federal courthouse to surrender on Friday on charges of mishandling classified information. "I look forward to the fight to defend my lawful conduct and to expose Trump's abuse of power," Bolton said in a statement on Thursday.

Bolton, who was indicted on Thursday, is the third of Trump's prominent critics to face prosecution in recent weeks.

The indictment, filed in federal court in Maryland, alleges that Bolton shared sensitive information with two of his relatives for possible use in a book he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior government officials and foreign leaders. It charges the right-wing firebrand with eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of retention of national defense information, all in violation of the Espionage Act.

Bolton arrived at the courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland to surrender. His lawyer Abbe Lowell said Bolton did not unlawfully share or store any information.

Bolton, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, described Trump as unfit to be president in a memoir he released last year.