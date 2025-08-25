Exclusive: Initial talks underway for Trump’s visit to Israel in December

Recommended -

Exclusive: Initial coordinations between Jerusalem and Washington are underway ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Israel in early December, i24NEWS's political correspondent Guy Azriel reported Sunday.

Two Israeli and American sources have confirmed that these initial interactions are taking place. If the visit does go through, it will be the president's first visit to Israel during his second term in office.

Trump made one two-day visit to Israel during his previous term, in May 2017, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-President Reuven Rivlin. He continued his visit with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and also managed to visit the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem museum.

In May of 2025, the US president made his first state visit to the Middle East in his second term -- but Israel was not part of that trip.

Since the beginning of his current term, Trump has met with Netanyahu no less than three times at the White House. In their meeting in February of this year, he announced the evacuation plan from Gaza, after which two more meetings took place in April and July.