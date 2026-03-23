An unusual and fatal accident occurred overnight into Monday at New York's LaGuardia airport when a passenger plane collided with a Port Authority rescue and firefighting vehicle during operational activity.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot were killed. Two others were injured.

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The flight, operated by Jazz Aviation on behalf of Air Canada, was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members. Sources reported that a group of ultra-Orthodox Jews from the New York area was on board.

The New York coroner’s office is handling the case, and authorities are investigating the full circumstances of the collision.

The Port Authority said the fire truck involved was responding to another incident on the airport grounds at the time of the accident.