FBI agents interviewing survivors, families of victims to build case against Hamas - report

The US Department of Justice is interviewing survivors and families of the October 7th massacre victims, working to build a case against Hamas and its financial supporters, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the investigation details, the interviewees include victims of kidnapping and the families of US citizens who were killed. In recent months, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has sat down with them to gather testimony. Some of those interviewed traveled from Israel and provided videos and text messages to assist the authorities in constructing a chronology of the attack and identifying those who carried out the kidnappings.

While part of the American investigation examines terror activities, there is a broader focus on dealing with the financial networks that funded Hamas's attack. This includes examining any support from countries like Iran and Qatar, and whether the funding reached financial institutions or assets in the US, according to a source familiar with the details.

The investigation also involves prosecutors from US Attorney's offices in New York, Washington DC, and the Counter-Terrorism Division of the Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice refused to comment.

Iran has been a repeated target of the US over the years because of its support for terrorist groups, with indictments filed in February against senior leaders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Iran, along with Syria, is also dealing with a new wave of legal claims filed on behalf of hostages and their families over providing firepower and financial support to enable the attack.