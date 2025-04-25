FBI director announces arrest of U.S. judge accused of obstructing immigration op

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday said federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge on obstruction charges in a message the official posted on X, formerly Twitter, and later deleted. He named the judge as Hunnah Dugan.

Patel said there was evidence of the judge "obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week."

“Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” he wrote.

The arrest comes amid a growing rift between the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump and the judiciary over the White House’s immigration enforcement policies. The Justice Department had previously signaled that it was going to clamp down on local officials attempting thwart federal efforts aimed at checking illegal immigration.