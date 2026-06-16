FBI foils alleged plot to attack UFC event at White House with explosive drones and snipers

The FBI foiled an alleged plot to attack Sunday's UFC fight at the White House, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X.

The alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the event, trigger a mass evacuation, and funnel crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team. A "second wave" was then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate.

Patel shared the report of the attack, by Fox News, on X, effectively confirming these details. saying the FBI and DOJ acted quickly across multiple states to stop the attack. "Allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," he said.

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The FBI first learned of the threat on June 10 and secured probable cause for an arrest in Cincinnati, where one suspect was taken into custody. Investigators uncovered Signal chats in which at least 23 users allegedly discussed pre-operational activity, with some planning to travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 to prepare.

One suspect allegedly told investigators the goal was to target "capitalist elites," "billionaires," or politicians who received donations from AIPAC.

The investigation stretched across at least 12 FBI field offices.

UFC Freedom 250 drew an estimated 4,300 attendees, including roughly 1,200 active-duty service members, as part of President Donald Trump's 80th birthday weekend.