FBI raids home of ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton

Recommended -

The FBI is searching the Maryland home of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton as part of a probe into the handling of classified documents, U.S. media reported Friday.

A former UN ambassador known for his hawkish positions, Bolton served in President Donald Trump’s first administration in 2018 and 2019 before Trump fired him over policy differences; he has thereafter been a vocal critic of the Republican leader, portraying him as self-aggrandizing and unfit for office.

The top U.S. intelligence officials posted online about the search, with FBI Director Kash Patel writing on X: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” Attorney General Pam Bondi quoted his post with the caption: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1958847495028584529 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It is understood Bolton was not detained or charged with any crimes during the raid.

Trump revoked the security clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials, including Bolton, on his first day back in office this year. Later Trump also canceled Bolton's security detail.