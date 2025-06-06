FBI: Recent antisemitic attacks highlight 'elevated threat' to Jews, Israelis

The recent antisemitic attacks in the U.S., including a deadly shooting and a firebombing, highlight the threat to Jews and Israelis, the FBI said in a public service announcement issued on Friday.

"The ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters," the security alert read.

"Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States. The FBI and DHS therefore urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement."