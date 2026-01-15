FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson

Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Virginia home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson in what the newspaper called a “highly unusual and aggressive” action.

Natanson, who covers the Trump administration and federal government policy, was reportedly informed by the FBI that she is not under investigation.

Neither she nor the Post had been notified in advance that they were part of a Justice Department inquiry.

The search, carried out without prior notice, involved the seizure of several electronic devices, including Natanson’s phone, a Garmin watch, and two laptops, one of which was issued by the Washington Post. In an internal memo to staff, Post executive editor Matt Murray confirmed that the newsroom had no warning of the search and emphasized the extraordinary nature of the event.

Natanson is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist with a distinguished career covering public policy and education.

She was part of the Post team recognized for its coverage of the January 6 Capitol attack and has received numerous other accolades, including a George Foster Peabody Award and the Society of Professional Journalists’ Dateline Award. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.

The search is connected to a federal investigation into a Pentagon contractor accused of improperly retaining classified documents. While the warrant cited inquiries into contractor Aurelio Perez-Lugones, there is no allegation that Natanson received classified information from him. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the action was requested by the Department of Defense, and FBI Director Kash Patel called it part of an ongoing national security investigation, declining to provide additional details. The case has reignited debate over press freedom and the treatment of journalists in sensitive investigations.