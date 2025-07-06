Flash flood at Texas camp leaves at least 43 dead, including 15 children

Recommended -

A devastating flash flood tore through Texas Hill Country on Friday, killing at least 43 people — including 15 children — and leaving dozens more missing, as families and rescue teams grapple with the wreckage left behind at one of the state's most beloved summer camps.

The sudden storm dumped nearly a foot of rain in Kerr County, causing the Guadalupe River to swell rapidly and sweep away buildings, vehicles, and campers in its path.

Among the hardest-hit locations was Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian girls’ camp in the small town of Hunt, where 27 girls remained unaccounted for as of Saturday evening.

Officials say the storm overwhelmed the region without warning, with river levels rising more than 26 feet in under an hour — a surge strong enough to submerge gauges and uproot entire structures. While flood watches had been issued the day before, the volume and speed of rainfall far exceeded forecast.

Evacuations began as soon as floodwaters began rising. Game Wardens and first responders arrived by boat and helicopter to rescue stranded campers, forming human chains and tying ropes to help the girls cross swollen waters. Some older campers on higher ground were airlifted to safety, while cabins along the riverbanks — home to the youngest girls — were among the first to flood.

So far, over 850 people have been rescued across the affected counties, but with others still missing, search operations continue along the riverbanks, where rescuers navigate downed trees and piles of wreckage. Meanwhile, families gathered at reunification centers, clinging to hope as officials worked through lists of survivors.