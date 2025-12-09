Florida designates the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

This decision, which took effect immediately, also targets the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a civil rights advocacy organization for American Muslims.

The governor's decree orders Florida agencies to take all necessary legal measures to prevent the now-illegal activities of these organizations, including withdrawing rights and resources from any entity providing them with material support.

This initiative is in line with a similar approach undertaken last month by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, who had also designated these two organizations as foreign terrorist entities.

At the federal level, President Donald Trump signed a presidential decree in November requesting his administration to assess the possibility of designating certain branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that measures comparable to those adopted in Texas and Florida were "in the works" at the national level.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he would work to ban the movement. This announcement sparked anger from the Ra'am party, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, which condemned the decision as "undermining democracy."