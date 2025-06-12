Former CIA analyst sentenced to 37 months for leaking Israel attack plans

A former CIA analyst was sentenced on Wednesday to 37 months in prison for disclosing top secret US documents detailing Israeli military preparations for a retaliatory strike against Iran, the Justice Department announced. Asif William Rahman, 34, who had been working for the Central Intelligence Agency since 2016 and held a top secret security clearance, was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia in November. In January, Rahman pleaded guilty in a federal court in Virginia to two counts of wilful retention and transmission of national defense information. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles against Israel on October 1 in retaliation for the eliminations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders supported by Tehran. Israel, in turn, responded at the end of October with strikes on Iranian military targets. According to court documents, Rahman printed two top secret documents on October 17 "regarding a U.S. foreign ally and its planned actions against a foreign adversary." He photographed these documents and used software to alter the images, "attempting to conceal his crimes."

"Rahman removed the documents, photographed them, and transmitted them to individuals he knew were not entitled to receive them" before destroying them at work. These documents, shared on the Telegram app by an account called Middle East Spectator, described Israel's preparations for a possible strike against Iran without identifying specific targets. This leak led Israeli officials to postpone their retaliatory strike.