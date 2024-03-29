Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman laid to rest in hometown funeral service

Political dignitaries, family, and friends gathered on Friday at Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford to bid farewell to former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman, who passed away at the age of 82 in New York City.

Lieberman, a four-term senator and the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee in 2000, succumbed to complications from a fall, according to his family.

The funeral service, held in Lieberman's hometown, drew a notable assembly of figures, underscoring Lieberman's enduring impact on American politics.

Among the attendees were former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who selected Lieberman as his running mate in the 2000 presidential election, and top Connecticut Democrats, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with Governor Ned Lamont, who once contested a Senate seat against Lieberman.

Lieberman's ties to Congregation Agudath Sholom ran deep, as he often reflected on the formative influence of the synagogue in his life.

Spencer Green / AP

The congregation's former synagogue building held special significance for Lieberman, providing him with his earliest exposure to religion and spirituality. In a testament to his devout observance of the Jewish faith, Lieberman strictly adhered to the rules of the Sabbath, which he considered a source of strength and pride in his identity as an American.

A second public memorial is anticipated to be held in the future, providing an opportunity for a broader community to pay homage to Lieberman's life and legacy.