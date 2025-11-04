Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has died at 84

Dick Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died today (Tuesday) at the age of 84, his family announced. Cheney served as vice president under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009 and was often described as the de facto president when it came to foreign policy.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential vice presidents in modern American history, Cheney played a central role in shaping U.S. policy during the war on terror. He was a key advocate for the invasions of Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks and Iraq in 2003, which aimed to remove Saddam Hussein from power.

Before becoming vice president, Cheney held several prominent positions in the U.S. government, including serving as a member of Congress, White House Chief of Staff, and Secretary of Defense during the First Gulf War.

In recent years, Cheney distanced himself from much of the Republican Party, largely due to his criticism of President Donald J. Trump.

During his tenure as vice president, Cheney made headlines for a hunting accident in Texas in which he accidentally shot a friend in the face, an incident that sparked national controversy.

Cheney faced serious health challenges for much of his adult life, surviving multiple heart attacks before undergoing a heart transplant the year after leaving office. He also used a pacemaker that was reportedly modified to prevent potential hacking attempts.

According to his family, Cheney died from complications related to pneumonia and vascular disease. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones.