Former US Navy SEAL convicted over explosives plot at California protests

A federal jury has convicted Gregory Vandenberg, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, of intending to use explosives against law enforcement officers at the June 14, 2025, “No Kings Day” protests in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico reported Monday.

Court records show that on June 12, 2025, Vandenberg traveled from El Paso, Texas, to San Diego, California, stopping in New Mexico to purchase six large mortar fireworks and 72 M-150 firecrackers. He told the store clerk he planned to throw the fireworks at police officers and asked detailed questions about their explosive potential and ability to harm others.

Vandenberg also discussed taping multiple fireworks together to increase their impact, emphasizing that he was not interested in color or display, only the potential to injure law enforcement. Employees alerted authorities after he falsely claimed he was not from the United States and asked whether the store would track him.

Federal agents arrested Vandenberg in Tucson, Arizona, the following morning. A search of his vehicle revealed the purchased fireworks along with clothing displaying antisemitic, anti-Israel, and extremist symbols, including a t-shirt depicting the Al-Qaeda flag and one calling for the destruction of Judea. FBI agents also found that the home screen on Vandenberg’s phone displayed the Taliban flag.

Investigators noted that Vandenberg wore a t-shirt into the store reading “AMALEK,” which he said meant the “destroyer of Jews.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vandenberg has no stable employment and lives primarily out of his car.

The conviction comes after a five-day jury trial and approximately three hours of deliberation. The case highlights law enforcement efforts to intercept violent extremist plots targeting public events.

Sentencing for Vandenberg will be scheduled by the court, with prosecutors emphasizing the seriousness of transporting explosives with the intent to harm law enforcement.