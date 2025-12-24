Former US senator Ben Sasse reveals terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Former US Senator Ben Sasse announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with terminal, stage-four pancreatic cancer, sharing the news in a direct message on social media. The former Nebraska Republican, known for his independent conservative views, said the advanced diagnosis means he has “less time than I’d prefer.”

In a post on X, Sasse wrote that he learned of the cancer diagnosis last week and described the condition in candid terms. “Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and I am going to die,” he wrote. “I’ve got less time than I’d prefer. This is hard for someone wired to work and build, but harder still as a husband and a dad.”

At 53 years old, Sasse noted that pancreatic cancer in its advanced stage is often fatal, and he expressed both realism and resolve in the face of the news. “I’m not going down without a fight,” he said, referring to ongoing advances in medical science, particularly in immunotherapy. “Death and dying aren’t the same—the process of dying is still something to be lived.”

Sasse served as a US Senator from 2015 to 2023, representing Nebraska, and was known for his outspoken criticism of political tribalism. He was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial in 2021, a stance that drew sharp criticism from within his party.

After leaving the Senate, Sasse became president of the University of Florida in 2023 but stepped down in 2024, citing his wife’s health challenges. He and his wife, Melissa, have three children, and he referenced his family’s bond in his announcement.

In his message, Sasse also reflected on his Christian faith and the timing of his announcement during the holiday season, saying that the weeks leading up to Christmas are “a time to orient our hearts toward the hope of what’s to come.”

The announcement has drawn widespread attention given Sasse’s profile as a prominent Republican voice and former political leader, highlighting the personal and human impact of one of the deadliest forms of cancer.