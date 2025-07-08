'Full and complete coordination' – Gaza ceasefire possibly 'within days'

Recommended -

Efforts are ongoing to reach a hostage deal, and that an agreement can be reached "within a few days" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a senior Israeli diplomatic source told i24NEWS on Monday.

According to him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting of about two hours with US Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, who dealt with negotiations on the Gaza issue, as well as a separate meeting that lasted about two hours with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Both meetings were intended to prepare US President Donald Trump for his meeting with Netanyahu, which was held Monday evening at the White House.

"There is full and complete coordination between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump, including on the issue of the hostage deal," the official emphasized.

He said that although Hamas rejected the latest Qatari offer, the gaps were "small" and the negotiations were continuing. "It may take more than a few days," he added.

The source also emphasized that from Israel's perspective, a key component of the deal must be the denial of Hamas' authority to distribute humanitarian aid.

Regarding the question of ending the war in Gaza, the source said that the prime minister's position is clear: "The end is Gaza without Hamas." When asked who might control the Strip after that, he replied: "Maybe Israel will control Gaza for a certain period of time. The prime minister is not afraid of that."

"President Trump asked the prime minister to bring his wife and son to dinner," the source noted, adding that another meeting with Trump may be held if necessary.

Regarding the tension that arose between ministers and the chief of staff over the management of the campaign in Gaza and the distribution of aid – as raised in recent cabinet meetings – the source said: "The prime minister has confidence in Eyal Zamir's management. That doesn't mean he doesn't have criticism, but he hopes the ministers will express their positions in a more respectful manner."

Iran

On the issue of Iran, the source reiterated that Israel is in full coordination with President Trump. "Israel wants to preserve the achievements with Iran - removing the material and stopping enrichment. How do you do that? 'Bombs to back it,'" he said.

He emphasized that the level of coordination with the United States is unprecedented: "There has never been such coordination, there has never been such trust between the two countries. The way we worked together took coordination to a whole new level."

The source also clarified that there was no American veto on the possibility of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and that Israel did not ask for, and should not ask for, a green light to attack Iran.

He noted that at the entrance to the White House, President Trump placed a picture of former US president Harry Truman, the man who ordered the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"Trump has committed himself to fighting alongside Israel, and this has changed the perception of him throughout the world," the source said.

In his conversation with the president, the source noted, Netanyahu said: "When there is full coordination, Israel's capabilities can be enhanced."

Answering a question by i24NEWS at the White House, Trump said Iran "gained a lot of respect for us; they gained a lot of respect for Israel" in the wake of the 12-day war. As for what upcoming talks with Iran would involve after the "complete and total destruction" touted by Trump on Iran's nuclear facilities, the president said, "It's a good question."

Iran requested the talks, he said – "If we could put something down on paper, that would be fine, that would be good."

Possible peace with Syria

The source also referred to possible regional changes following an Israeli attack on Iran, mainly in Syria and Lebanon, but warned: "It is too early to talk about any agreements." He stressed that Israel is firmly opposed to the possibility of Turkey getting military bases In Syria.

Finally, when asked about Trump's latest tweet regarding the Netanyahu trial, the source replied: "In every conversation with the Prime Minister, Trump raises the issue on his own initiative," adding: "The trial collapsed."