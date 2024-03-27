Gallup poll: Majority in U.S. now disapprove of Israeli action in Gaza

A recent poll by Gallup found a shift of general public opinion in the United States toward disapproving of Israeli military action in Gaza, as compared to a survey earlier in the war taken in the month of November.

The shift made the partisan split even more evident, with 64 percent of Republicans approving of Israel's military action taken since October 7, as opposed to just 18 percent of Democrats, and Independents in the middle at 29 percent.

These numbers were compared to a similar Gallup poll conducted in November, just a month after the Hamas-led massacre. Republicans had overwhelmingly supported Israel's military response in Gaza, with 71 percent approve and just 23 percent disapprove.

On the other hand, Democrats even in November had only 36 percent approval and 63 percent disapproval. Now, in March, the numbers moved to 18 percent approval and 75 disapproval, with 7 percent saying no opinion.

Whereas Independents were more split back in November, at 47 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval. And in March shifted to a more distinct 29 percent approval and 60 percent disapproval.

With the respondents to the Gallup poll lumped together, the March survey found there were 36 percent approving and 55 percent disapproving with 9 percent saying no opinion. Compared to the November survey finding 50 percent approval and 45 disapproval with just 4 percent saying no opinion.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Another key insight from the Gallup poll was that those following the conflict very closely on the news were more likely to approve of Israel's military action in Gaza, as opposed to those only somewhat or not at all following closely.

Those who were following very closely the news of the conflict had 43 percent approve and 55 percent disapprove; following somewhat closely had 37 percent approve and 56 percent disapprove, with 7 percent saying no opinion; and not following closely had 27 percent approve and 54 percent disapprove, with 19 percent saying no opinion.