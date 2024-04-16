Gaza war protesters block traffic in cities across the U.S. in 'economic blockade'

Pro-Palestinian activists launched "economic protests" across the U.S., drawing attention to the war in Gaza by bringing traffic to a standstill.

San Francisco's landmark Golden Gate Bridge was shut down for approximately five hours, as protesters chained themselves to barrels filled with concrete.

Demonstrators held signs reading “stop the world for Gaza,” and were demanding that lawmakers vote against sending additional aid to Israel.

Police had to block off bike and pedestrian traffic on the bridge as well. Officers used jackhammers to cut through the barrels in order to unchain and arrest protesters. In all, 37 people were taken into custody in San Francisco, with several protest scenes sprouting up across the city. Local police said the charges included conspiracy for planning a coordinated protest and false imprisonment for trapping drivers on the bridge for the duration of the demonstration. More arrests were made on a highway in nearby Oakland.

On the other side of the country, protesters blocked another famous bridge. Dozens of protesters on foot charged onto Brooklyn Bridge around 3:30 PM local time, bringing traffic to a halt. Police on bicycles pursued the crowd and began making arrests when they began lighting traffic flares. At least two dozen people were said to be arrested at the scene.

Hundreds of protesters also converged on Wall Street as part of the "economic blockade," where confrontations with a smaller pro-Israel contingent occurred. Social media videos captured at least one protester chanting "Death to America," and an American flag was lit on fire while others brandished torn up Israeli flags.

In Chicago, protesters blocked an expressway leading to O'Hare International Airport, with around 40 people arrested. The protesters formed a human chain, connecting themselves with pipes over their arms. Across their chests they wore signs reading "Stop sending bombs." A local activist group said the "economic" protest against military aid was planned for April 15 to coincide with Tax Day, the deadline for filing taxes in the United States.

The expressway to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was also blocked, according to local airport authorities. Protesters dressed in white jumpsuits splattered with fake blood lay down on the road, bringing traffic to a standstill at peak rush hour for a total of three hours.

Travelers apparently descended from their cars and hauled their luggage the remainder of the way to the departures hall, weaving their way around the protest. Police said 46 people were arrested.