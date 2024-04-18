Google terminates 28 workers after protests over company's deal with Israel - report

Google on Wednesday terminated 28 employees, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC, after a series of protests against labor conditions and the company’s contract to provide the Israeli government and military.

The memo sent by Chris Rackow, Google’s vice president of global security, on Wednesday night informed the employees that “following investigation, today we terminated the employment of twenty-eight employees found to be involved. We will continue to investigate and take action as needed.”

Earlier on Tuesday night nine Google workers were arrested on trespassing charges after staging a sit-in at the company’s offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California, including a protest in Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office.

The arrests, livestreamed on Twitch by participants, followed rallies outside Google offices in New York, Sunnyvale and Seattle. The demonstrations were reportedly attended by hundreds of participants.

The protests were orgnized by the 'No Tech for Apartheid' organization, focused on Project Nimbus - Google and Amazon’s joint $1.2 billion contract to provide the Israeli government and military with cloud computing services, including AI tools, data centers and other cloud infrastructure.

“This evening, Google indiscriminately fired over two dozen workers, including those among us who did not directly participate in yesterday’s historic, bicoastal 10-hour sit-in protests,” said 'No Tech for Apartheid' in a statement.

“In the three years that we have been organizing against Project Nimbus, we have yet to hear from a single executive about our concerns. Google workers have the right to peacefully protest about terms and conditions of our labor. These firings were clearly retaliatory," added the organization.