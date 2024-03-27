GOP Senator Graham says UNRWA is 'dead' to Washington

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is “dead to the Congress” and “dead to the United States,” GOP Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

“For decades now, Palestinian children have been taught through UNRWA and other agencies to kill all the Jews,” added Graham. “Somebody needs to pull the Palestinian school system up by its roots and destroy it."

During his visit to Jerusalem, Graham also called claims suggesting Israel starving Gazans "bullshit," saying: "You’re talking about an accusation that is just a blood libel."

“Never in the history of warfare have I seen such an effort by one of the protagonists in a war to lessen the effect on the population of the other side,” stressed Graham, after meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and speaking with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief Herzi Halevi by phone.

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

After posting his comment on X (formerly Twitter), Graham addressed some of the following comments by saying: "It’s one thing to be antisemitic, it’s another thing to be dumb and antisemitic."

"Criticizing my comments in support of Israel by saying I’m in the pocket of the Jewish lobby proves my point better than I could," he added.