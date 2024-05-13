Graham warns Biden: Stalling weapons shipment to Israel rewards Hamas

In response to President Biden's recent threat to delay military aid to Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) cautioned against such a move, arguing that it would effectively reward Hamas for endangering civilian lives in Gaza.

During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Senator Graham expressed his concern, stating, "It's impossible to mitigate civilian deaths in Gaza as long as Hamas uses their own population as human shields."

He criticized Hamas for its tactics, accusing the group of placing weapons in mosques, firing artillery rounds from apartment buildings, and housing command centers under hospitals to maximize civilian casualties.

Graham emphasized the importance of supporting Israel in its fight against what he described as an existential threat. "Americans should be all in and helping Israel against an existential threat," he asserted. "The people Israel is fighting are bent on destroying all of the Jews."

He further highlighted the historical context, noting, "This is Holocaust Remembrance Month, for God's sake. We should unequivocally support Israel."

Prime Minister's Office

Directing his message to the Biden administration, Graham urged cooperation with Israel while maintaining the flow of weapons. "Sit down with Israel, keep the weapons flowing and work out a plan, if you can," he advised.

President Biden's warning regarding potential delays in military aid to Israel came after reports of a pause in the shipment of bombs to Israel last week. This move was reportedly prompted by concerns that Israel might launch a major invasion of the city of Rafah.

AP Photo

Biden's remarks drew criticism not only from Republicans but also from members of his own Democratic Party.

Israeli-American billionaire and Democratic megadonor Haim Saban voiced his opposition to the decision to halt arms shipments to Israel, describing it as a "bad decision on all levels" and urging Biden to reconsider.