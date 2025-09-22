Hamas expected to ask Trump for 60-day ceasefire in exchange for half the hostages

Recommended -

A source told i24NEWS on Monday that Hamas is expected to send a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking his personal guarantee for a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of half of the hostages. The letter, first reported by Fox News, has not yet been delivered to the president.

The document reportedly adds that the ceasefire would remain in place as long as negotiations to end the war continue.

The report comes as the United Nations General Assembly opens in New York, where several countries are expected to recognize a Palestinian state under a French and Saudi-backed two-state initiative.

President Trump recently addressed the situation of hostages in Gaza, noting conflicting and unclear figures. He initially stated there were “between 32 and 38 dead hostages, most of them young,” later updating the numbers to “close to 40 dead hostages” and about 20 living, “probably fewer.”