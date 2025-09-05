Hamas must release hostages, end war, senior White House officials tells i24NEWS

Trump's overarching commitment is to 'not being constrained by failed frameworks of the past,' official close to the U.S. president tells i24NEWS

Guy Azriel
Guy Azriel ■ Diplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
File photo of the White House in Washington.AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Speaking to i24NEWS on Friday, a senior White House official known to be close to President Donald Trump said the U.S. leader is "realistic about the current state of affairs and how uninhabitable Gaza is, which is why Hamas needs to release the hostages and end the war so Gaza can begin to be rebuilt with the help of our Arab partners."

In i24NEWS' conversation with the official, the message conveyed was firm — both regarding the demands on Hamas and the need to implement the plan for Gaza's reconstruction, an ambitious plan that includes the relocation of Gaza’s population to third countries or to designated safe zones within the Strip, as outlined in the plan formulated by the president.

However, the official chose not to specify to what extent the U.S. aligns with all of Israel’s requirements for ending the war, including the demand for Hamas’s disarmament and the application of Israeli security control over all areas of the Strip. 

"This a president who defied conventional wisdom by achieving the Abraham Accords when no one said it could be done," says the official, adding Trump is "committed to not being constrained by failed frameworks of the past."

