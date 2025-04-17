Harvard at risk of losing tax-exempt status by IRS

The US Internal Revenue Service is considering rescinding Harvard University’s tax-exempt status, according to US media reports.

The Trump administration has already blocked some $2 billion in multi-year grants to the university over allowing antisemitism on campus during the pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s response to the terror onslaught on October 7, 2023, which sparked the current war with Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The IRS is reportedly expected to make a decision soon, after the Trump administration asked the IRS to rescind Harvard’s status.

“Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’ Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!” US President Donald Trump said on his Truth social media this week.

This comes after several prestigious universities came under threat of withheld funds from the federal government, as Trump has vowed to combat rampant antisemitism on campuses.