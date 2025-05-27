Harvard set to be completely cut off from federal funds - report

Some $100 million in federal government funding is set to be cut to Harvard University, according to a report in the New York Times Monday.

An email being sent out informed government agencies to “find alternative vendors” for services in the future, the report said. The plan finalizes a complete cut of Harvard from federal funding, which US President Donald Trump has threatened over the lack of action against antisemitism on campus during pro-Palestinian protests.

About $3.2 billion have been cut since last month, and the email requested the agencies respond by June 6 with a list of contracts that have been canceled. “Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard.”