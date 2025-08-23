Hegseth fires head of intel agency whose assessment of damage from Iran strikes angered Trump

Recommended -

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iranian nuclear sites from U.S. strikes sparked the ire of President Donald Trump.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will no longer serve as head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. media reported, citing sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

The sacking is the latest upheaval in military leadership and in the country’s intelligence agencies, and comes a few months after details of the preliminary assessment leaked to the media.

The assessment found that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months by the bombings, contradicting assertions from Trump and from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Republican president, who had pronounced the Iranian program “completely and fully obliterated,” rejected the report.

In June, Israel launched a devastating bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear program, missile production and military leadership, saying the operation was necessary to prevent the mullah regime from realizing its oft-stated plan to annihilate the Jewish state.

During the ensuing 12-day war, the U.S. joined in, striking key Iranian nuclear sites.

Following the June strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, Hegseth lambasted the press for focusing on the preliminary assessment but did not offer any direct evidence of the destruction of the facilities.

“You want to call it destroyed, you want to call it defeated, you want to call it obliterated — choose your word. This was a historically successful attack,” Hegseth said at a news conference at the time.