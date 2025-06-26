Hegseth slams 'fake news' for tepid response to 'successful attack' on Iran

Recommended -

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reiterated the Trump administration's assessment that the Iranian nuclear site at Fordow was destroyed at a press conference on Thursday, while slamming the "fake news" that suggested only limited damage had been done.

Citing the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC), Hegseth said that the US airstrike "destroyed the site," using a dozen massive ordnance penetrators (MOPs) weighing around 30,000 pounds each.

Enormous destruction at Iranian nuclear sites in the wake of Israeli and US strikes was also confirmed by Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Hegseth noted.

The Israel Defense Forces' assessment said that Iran's nuclear program had been set back by "many years." Hegseth added that CIA chief John Ratcliffe echoed this assessment, with the CIA continuing to gather more information on the scope of the attack.

The claim that Iran's nuclear facilities were destroyed was repeated by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, with Hegseth naming more officials who said the same thing.

Instead of praising the attack, which also struck the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities, Hegseth condemned the "fake news" for concentrating on preliminary assessments that it was unclear how much damage had been done, while stressing the possibility that only superficial damage had been inflicted on the sites.

Hegseth praised the pilots for their professionalism and skill, which he said was not properly appreciated by journalists. "Your people are trying to leak and spin that it wasn't successful – it's irresponsible," Hegseth said.