President Isaac Herzog sent a letter to President Donald Trump ahead of America's 250th Independence Day, congratulating "the American people" on "the incredible triumph of the American spirit." Herzog described the US as "a beacon of liberty, and as the leader of the free world" and pointed to the countries' shared roots "from the same wellsprings of the Bible" and common values of "freedom, democracy, and human dignity."

The letter invoked history, citing George Washington's 1790 letter to the Hebrew Congregation at Newport, in which Washington wrote that Jewish residents should "sit in safety under his own vine and figtree" with "none to make him afraid."

Herzog thanked Trump personally as well, writing, “Under your leadership, the special bond and our unique alliance continue to grow. I thank you for your steadfast commitment to Israel’s security.”

But it didn't end there; Herzog personally delivered the message by visiting US Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, a visit he shared on X, calling it a "surprise" for his "dear friend" Huckabee and offering "Mazal tov to the United States of America."

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At the embassy, Herzog said he was "extremely moved and happy" to deliver the letter at the site established under Trump's "historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital."