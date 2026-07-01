House Democrats split over Massie amendment to cut Israel aid

House Democrats grappled privately on Tuesday with an amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) that would strip $3.3 billion in military aid to Israel from a State Department appropriations bill, with one lawmaker describing the closed-door caucus meeting as "intense." House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declined to state a position, saying only that "there's a lot that needs to happen differently to get to a place where there's a just and lasting peace."

Caucus chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said members had aired a range of views but stressed that opposing or supporting the amendment "doesn't mean that Netanyahu has a blank check," while also noting the aid "will not go on forever."

Several Democrats criticized the amendment's drafting. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called it "poorly drafted," warning it could also cut embassy operations funding, and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) called it "overly broad." Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said he supports conditioning aid to Israel but called the amendment "way too overbroad." Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said he had "never seen" the caucus this divided over Israel, tying the split to shifting views among younger Democratic voters.

Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) backed the measure, saying he would "prefer to vote on an amendment that stripped just military funding" but that opposing the broader aid package "is what's most important." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also voiced support, citing accountability for how taxpayer money is spent.

The debate comes as pro-Israel Democratic incumbents have lost recent primaries to challengers focused heavily on Israel policy, a trend party members are watching closely ahead of Tuesday's primaries in Colorado. The timing of the amendment's floor vote remains uncertain, as a bloc of Republicans has stalled House business for a second consecutive week.