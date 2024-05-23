Democratic Party lawmakers in the US are pressing against a planned invitation for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, according to Axios Thursday.

Republican leaders are pushing for a joint session of both House of Representatives and Senate, but high-profile Democrats in the House have voiced their opposition.

Netanyahu "should be focused on freeing hostages, not on charming legislators," said Connecticut Democratic Congressman Jim Himes.

"It's not a good time ... let's not complicate an already complicated situation," said Congressman Dan Kildee.

Congresswoman and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said "no" to the proposition of Netanyahu speaking to a joint session.

This comes as support for Israel has become increasingly divided along party lines in the US, with prominent progressives, although a minority, of Democratic lawmakers voicing outright opposition to support for the Jewish state.

A Netanyahu address could serve to further this divide, especially if it is only held in the Republican-held House.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced in March that he planned to invite Netanyahu to speak, but Israeli officials said on Wednesday that they have not yet been contacted.

On Wednesday, he said that Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled willingness for a joint address, although if he does not sign the invitation amid Democrat opposition, the address will be held in the House of Representatives with Senators invited to attend.

Schumer said he was "discussing that now with the Speaker of the House and as I've always said, our relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends any one prime minister or president," while stopping short of confirming his support.

The senator voiced his opposition to Netanyahu in March, going as far as calling for new elections in Israel.