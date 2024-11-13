Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, has expressed his readiness to support the annexation of the West Bank.

In an interview with Galei Tsahal on Wednesday, Huckabee discussed his vision for the territories and the implications of his appointment.

“This is an extraordinary day, and I’m honored that the president wants to give me this role,” Huckabee said, reflecting on his decades-long relationship with Israel, which began nearly 52 years ago. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity to represent my country in a land that I first fell in love with.”

When asked about the potential for annexation under the Trump administration, Huckabee emphasized his frequent visits to the West Bank, reiterating his belief in Israel’s right to a secure state. “I believe that the citizens of Israel deserve a secure state, and anything I can do to help achieve that goal will be a tremendous privilege,” he stated. However, he acknowledged that while he can influence outcomes, he does not set policy, as that responsibility ultimately lies with the president.

i24NEWS

Huckabee's remarks align closely with those of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who congratulated Trump on his re-election and declared his intention to push for Israeli sovereignty over all of the West Bank. “2025 will be the year of sovereignty in the West Bank,” Smotrich proclaimed, revealing plans to instruct the Settlement Administration and Civil Administration to prepare the necessary infrastructure for such a move.

A prominent evangelical pastor, Huckabee has been a vocal critic of the two-state solution and has previously stated that the West Bank is an integral part of Israel. During his 2015 presidential campaign, he famously visited Shiloh, asserting, “Anyone who runs for president of the United States should come here.” His commitment to supporting Israel's claims to the disputed territories further cements his reputation among evangelical supporters of Israel.

David Azagury/US Embassy in Israel

Huckabee is set to replace Jack Lew, who was appointed by President Biden, as the U.S. ambassador in Jerusalem. His nomination and the potential for policy changes regarding the West Bank are expected to be closely monitored by both Israeli and Palestinian leaders as tensions in the region continue to evolve.