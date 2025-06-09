Hundreds gather for Boulder Jewish Festival, one week after terror attack

One week after a violent attack shook the community, hundreds gathered on Sunday for the Boulder Jewish Festival on Pearl Street Mall, marking its 30th anniversary with a powerful show of resilience, remembrance, and celebration.

The event opened with the sounding of the shofar — a traditional ram’s horn — echoing through downtown Boulder, as community members came together in the same place where a man allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a peaceful demonstration just seven days prior. That group had gathered, as they do every Sunday, to advocate for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Names of those injured in the June 1 attack were read aloud, honoring their pain while affirming a commitment to unity and peace.

“People are very worried and concerned about what's going on, not just in the world, but in our local community,” said Boulder resident Karen Bigelow.

The day was filled with music, dancing, food, and cultural expression. Jewish traditions were shared with non-Jewish visitors, highlighting the festival’s mission of education, inclusion, and interfaith solidarity.

While the event had been planned for months, last week’s attack prompted significant increases in security. Boulder Police maintained a visible presence at roadblocks and throughout the festival area. While attendees were grateful for the protection, the heavy security also served as a sobering reminder.