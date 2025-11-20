Hundreds with Hamas connections linked financially to Canada on Oct. 7 - report

A source familiar with Canadian intelligence assessments told Global News that at the time of the October 7 Hamas massacre, roughly 450 individuals with ties to the organization had connections to Canada, including several who were residents.

The figure reflects a broad range of associations, from suspected financial facilitators to individuals linked to Hamas’s overseas investment network.

Among those named in U.S. sanctions filings is Usama Ali, also known as Radwan or Rizwan, who holds both Lebanese and Canadian citizenship.

The U.S. Treasury has accused him of overseeing Hamas’s Investment Office, a financial structure said to be worth more than $500 million and designed to generate steady revenue for the group through holdings in companies around the world. His current location is unknown.

Former U.S. Treasury official Matthew Levitt told Global News that Hamas’s investment portfolio was intentionally built to sustain long-term operations, saying the organization “lives off the income those companies produce.” Sanctions documents further allege that Ali served on Hamas’s Executive Committee and was part of its Shura Council, maintaining contact with top leaders including Ismail Haniyeh and Salih al-Aruri, both of whom have since been killed.

Ali’s deputy, Hisham Younis Yahia Qafisheh, was similarly linked to businesses across several countries through company boards and financial entities associated with Hamas, according to U.S. disclosures. Washington expanded its sanctions in late 2023 in what it described as an effort to expose a “secret investment portfolio” operated by senior Hamas figures.

Canadian residents linked to Hamas were not necessarily part of its leadership structure but were connected in other ways, including financially. One case highlighted by Global News involves Omar Alkassab, a Syrian-born resident of Winnipeg whose digital wallet was identified by Israel as belonging to the Dubai Money Exchange, a company designated in 2022 as part of Hamas’s financial network.

The firm was accused by Israel of helping transfer funds from overseas sources to Hamas operatives in Gaza and the West Bank. Alkassab, who previously worked as a delivery driver in Syria before resettling in Canada, has denied any knowledge of wrongdoing. His application for Canadian citizenship was suspended in 2022 after the crypto wallet came to the attention of federal authorities, and a Canadian Security Intelligence Service assessment provided to immigration officials in early 2025 referenced publicly available information from Israel linking him to the exchange.

In a statement filed with the court, Alkassab wrote that he has not been told why his application was halted or whether he is under investigation. He said the uncertainty has weighed heavily on him, affecting his confidence and sense of stability as he waits for a resolution.

Canadian officials have not publicly commented on the individual cases, and the broader intelligence review remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine potential connections between Canadian-linked individuals and Hamas’s international financing operations.