Hyatt Hotels Chairman steps down over Jeffrey Epstein ties

Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Thomas Pritzker has stepped down following revelations of his contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Pritzker, 75, said on Monday that he exercised “terrible judgment” in maintaining the relationship and will not stand for re-election to the company’s board in 2026.

Recently released files from the US Department of Justice showed that Pritzker maintained regular contact with Epstein in the years after the financier’s 2008 plea deal on sex crime charges. Epstein died in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

Pritzker said in a statement, “Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret. I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.” He emphasized that the company is in a “strong and sustainable position” and praised Hyatt’s growth and resilience during his tenure.

The Hyatt board has appointed Mark Hoplamazian, the company’s president and chief executive, to succeed Pritzker as chairman. Hoplamazian said Pritzker’s decision “reflects his stewardship and strong commitment” to the company over decades of service. Pritzker has led Hyatt since 2004, guiding it through taking the company public, adopting an “asset-light” strategy, and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker is the latest business figure to face scrutiny following the release of the Epstein files, which revealed the late financier’s connections to prominent figures in politics, finance, academia, and business. The files show Pritzker was in contact with Epstein both before and after his 2008 conviction for soliciting an underage girl. There is no suggestion that appearing in the documents implies wrongdoing.

Other executives have also stepped down amid scrutiny from the Epstein files. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer, Kathy Ruemmler, announced her departure after emails showed a close relationship with Epstein. In February, Brad Karp, chairman of US law firm Paul Weiss, stepped down after emails reportedly showed discussions with Epstein regarding his 2008 conviction. Both have denied knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct.